Kamal Haasan declares Rs 176 crore assets, Rs 50 crore liabilities

The MNM chief has declared immovable assets worth Rs 131 crore.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan filed his nomination from Coimbatore South for the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan has declared movable assets of over Rs 45 crore and immovable assets of a little over Rs 131 crore. In his affidavit, he said his income as per his tax returns for the year 2019-20 was Rs 22.1 crore.

In terms of his movable assets, Kamal Haasan declared Rs 2.43 crore in bank deposits, Rs 26.1 lakh in investments such as mutual funds and shares, Rs 2.39 crore in insurance, Rs 36.24 crore in personal loans, and Rs 3.69 crore in vehicles â€” a BMW 730LD and Lexus Lx 570. Along with cash in hand, his movable assets comes to a little over Rs 45 crore.

For immovable assets, he owns agricultural land that is currently worth Rs 17.79 crore, measuring a total of 35.59 acres. The market value of commercial buildings he owns, all of them in Chennai, is at Rs 92.05 crore.

In terms of residential buildings, he has two properties in Chennai that are cumulatively currently worth Rs 19.5 crore. In addition, he is the joint owner of a property in London that is currently worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Kamal Haasan has Rs 49.5 crore in liabilities â€” of which Rs 33.16 crore is housing loan, mortgage loan, insurance loans and other loans. The remainder, Rs 15.33 crore, is dues owed to other individuals and entities.

He has one three FIRs against him, of which charges have been framed in one case.

Though Kamal floated MNM in February 2018, he has not contested in any elections but fielded candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, where the party got over 3.75% of votes.

Kamal Haasan, the chief ministerial face of his MNM-led three-party alliance, filed his nomination before the returning officer in the Central Zone office on Monday.

The constituency is represented by AIADMK's Amman K Arjunan in the outgoing Assembly and the ruling party MLA has shifted to Coimbatore North to accommodate BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.

The actor-politician, who has been critical of both the DMK and AIADMK, is fighting on the plank of corruption and good governance.

He later told reporters that though there were 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, he chose Coimbatore to contest the elections since it was close to his heart. Besides, some vested interests were trying to foment communal trouble in the city, he claimed, adding, his party wanted to thwart such attempts.

Asked about his priority for the constituency, he said there were many projects which remained unfulfilled like roads, drinking water supply and also the Airport expansion. "I want to make Coimbatore a model city not only at the Indian level but at the international level," Haasan added.

With inputs from PTI