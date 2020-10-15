Kalyani Priyadarshan on working during the lockdown

The actor has anthology series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' that will premiere on October 15.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is eagerly waiting for the release of her film Putham Pudhu Kaalai that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2020. A major portion of the film was shot prior to the lockdown and the team completed filming some scenes after the lockdown was relaxed recently.

In an interview to the IANS, Kalyani Priyadarshan opened up about how it was to shoot during the lockdown period. She was quoted as saying, “As actors, it was an interesting experience. We didn't have hair and make-up teams or assistants and staff who are part of our comfort crew. A lot of times you are hesitant about stepping into a new film and not having these people around you. The set is new and people are new. They (comfort crew) just bring the comfort blanket along with them. It was very liberating. You had to take care of yourself. It was interesting to know that all of this was possible, so it was liberating for an actor. But for someone who was part of a crew, I felt it was such a crazy experience because it felt like we were in college making a short film.”

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology of five short films directed by five distinguished directors Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sudha K Prasad, Karthik Subbaraj, and Rajiv Menon. The technical crew for this project is also highly impressive with Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, Karthik Subbaraj, and Rajiv Menon penning it while GV Prakash Kumar, Govind Menon, and Nivas K Prasanna handled the music department and PC Sreeram, Rajiv Menon, and Selvakumar SK cranked the camera with A Sreekar Prasad, Vivek Harshan, TS Suresh, and Anthony in charge of the edits.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai has a bevy of stars in the cast including Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, MS Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Bobby Simha, Sharath Ravi and K Muthukumar.

While Putham Pudhu Kaalai is gearing up for OTT release, Kalyani Priyadarshan has a number of films in the pipeline. Of this lot, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is in the post-production mode. Directed by her father Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

She also has the Malayalam film Hridayam directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair with Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian roped in for pivotal roles. For the technical team, Vineeth has roped in debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing while the music score will be handled by Hesham Abdul Wahab, a popular musician from Istanbul.

Kalyani also has two Tamil films Maanadu and Vaan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)