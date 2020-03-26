Kalyan Dev signs two new films

The actor is said to star in the films after a gap of two years.

Tollywood mega star Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyan Dev made his acting debut with Vijetha in 2018 and now he is back to don the greasepaint again. Kalyan Dev, the youngest son-in-law of Chiranjeevi, is married to his daughter Sirisha. It may be mentioned here that Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja and nephew Allu Arjun are the leading stars in the Telugu film industry right now.

Rakesh Sashi directed Kalyan Dev’s maiden film Vijetha with the technical crew including KK Senthil Kumar of Baahubali fame cranking the camera, and Rama Krishna of Rangasthalam fame taking care of the art department. Karthika Srinivas was the editor and Harshavardhan Rameshwar composed music for this venture. Malavika Nair was paired opposite Kalyan Dev in the film with the star cast also including Murali Sharma, Nassar, Tanikella Bharani, and Sivannarayana. The film was bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under his banner Varahi Chalana Chitram.

After a two-year gap, the industrialist-turned-actor has inked two new deals. Sources in the know say that one film will be a sports drama which will be directed by Sai Kishore Macha, who has the 2015 release James Bond to his credit. The other is a romantic entertainer for which popular screenplay writer Sreedhar Seepana will be wielding the megaphone.

Kalyan Dev is prepping himself for the role in the romantic entertainer and underwent a special 20-day organic therapy to shed weight naturally, say sources. The actor, in fact, was so impressed with the role that he decided that losing weight would be the best thing to fit into the role of the character. Avika Gor has been signed up to play the female lead in this entertainer. The rest of the details about these two projects are expected to be out soon.

