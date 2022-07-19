Kallakurichi violence: 300 accused protesters produced in court, including 20 juveniles

The Kallakurichi police have debunked a viral video shared across social media, saying it was fake and unrelated to the protests.

Following the violent protests that rocked the town of Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi over a student’s death, the police have arrested nearly 300 people in connection with the violence. As per reports, they have been booked for rioting and damage to public property, among other charges. The 300 accused were produced in court on Monday, July 18, of which about 20 were juveniles.

On July 17, hundreds of people turned up at the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School to protest the 17-year-old student’s death. The situation escalated to violence when protesters stormed the school and set multiple school buses and other vehicles on fire. A few buildings were also set ablaze. In conversation with the press, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said, “A total of 67 vehicles including 37 school buses, cars and tractors were set on fire by protesters. Forty-eight two-wheelers including police vehicles were burnt. If the intention was to demand justice, why set things ablaze?.” He also added that almost 100 people were injured during the violence.

On the other hand, a viral video that was doing the rounds on social media related to the protests was debunked as fake by the Kallakurichi police. The police posted a screenshot of the video, which purportedly showed a man walking around the school premises at night, and linked this with the student’s death. However, it was later revealed that the video is, in reality, CCTV footage of a man trying to steal a laptop from a school in Salem. The police tweeted that false news is being spread by trying to link this video with the ongoing protests in order to agitate the people, and that legal action would be taken against the offenders.

Meanwhile, private school associations in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 18 called off their strike to protest the violence in Kallakurichi over the death of a Class 12 student. Several private school associations across the state had called for a strike from July 18, and stated that schools will be closed on Monday. However, the strike has been called off after talks with the school education department.

On July 13, a Class 12 student at the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School was found dead at her hostel, and a note was found in her hostel room alleging that two teachers at the school “tortured” her, leading to her suicide. The girl’s family and few others had staged silent protests, but it escalated on July 17, when hundreds of people showed up and stormed the school premises.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed agony over the violence in Kallakurichi on Monday and said that violence is against development and stringent action will be taken against those who disturb peace. “They should realise that violence is against development. Tranquil atmosphere alone will ensure a peaceful Tamil Nadu for all,” the CM said.

(With PTI inputs)