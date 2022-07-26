Kallakurichi case: The information vacuum is leading to loss of public faith in investigation

Speculations and countless video espousing theories on the student’s death on the basis of unverifiable “proof” have filled the silence left by the police and government, to the point, it is worrying if the situation is beyond remedy

news Tackling Misinformation

It was on July 13, that the death of the Class 12 student inside the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district came to light. Three days following her death, family members and relatives staged a sit-in alleging foul play on the school’s part. On a Sunday morning, July 17, the protests turned violent. Thousands broke through police barricades, clashed with police, set fire to vehicles including the school bus and torched the school building. The Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Sylendra Babu appealed for calm during a press conference. This is the only press conference the police had given up to that point. But the damage had been done by then.

The lack of information from the police and the government following the girl’s death, led to widespread speculation that the school was being allowed to get away with murder and these speculations snowballed into public anger. From call recordings purportedly between the student and her mother to speculations based on the post-mortem report by people with no medical background, all kinds of theories gathered views under the hashtag JusticeFor [name of student redacted]. Such videos swept into an information vacuum left by the police department and state government. On YouTube, where many of the videos appear to be uploaded first before being circulated in other social media platforms, they get anything from between 1 lakh views to more than 15 lakh views, and counting.

The case, now in the hands of the CB-CID, had Tamil Nadu on the boil for nearly two weeks. After three arrests were made of the school staff in connection with the case, there has again been little else the investigating department has shared with the public. Now, as there is lack of clarity on what angles the police are looking at, videos rife with unverifiable claims, have been multiplying across social media platforms and messaging apps.

Sexual assault, failed romance, murder, human sacrifice – all kinds of provocative theories are being discussed by people, including journalists, and with an air of authority. While Nakkeeran Prakash, a journalist has alleged that it was a murder, YouTuber Savukku Shankar has alleged that the parents demanded money from the school. Given their popularity on social media, the theories from these influencers, even with or without material basis, have spread like wildfire. Many TV and YouTube channels meanwhile have also carried versions that condoms with blood stains were found from the school.

The volume of speculative information at this point, raises serious concerns whether public faith in the investigation has been compromised. Popular YouTubers went to Chinnasalem offering ‘ground reports.’ One channel has a call recording with a person they claim to be a former teacher at Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School, where the girl died. In this alleged call, the teacher makes a series of angry accusations regarding the school’s management. With these videos gathering popularity, the comments sections are replete with responses—offering a near-instant feedback loop, further fuelling unverifiable information.

Amid allegations of cover-ups and party affiliations; involvement of caste-based organisations in the violence, the speculations have taken an increasingly dangerous turn with each new rumour. The case has now taken on proportions of great magnitude and mystery in the public imagination. Even a fair and thorough investigation by the CB-CID may not convince people that justice has been done. As the situation continues to simmer, it would be a pressing requirement for the investigating department to keep the public informed on how the case is proceeding.

Back in September 2021, the Antarvedi temple fire in Andhra Pradesh led to a flood of fake news, claiming that various temples and idols across the state were being vandalised. Pegging this disinformation was rhetoric by the right-wing that Hinduism was under threat with a Christian Chief Minister at the helm. At the time, the state police countered misinformation with facts, using the same social media platforms on which falsehoods were being spread. Speaking to TNM at the time, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang had said that social media these days is being used by almost everybody, particularly, various interest groups and political parties. “If you don’t respond in time, it goes viral and beyond a point, it becomes very difficult to contain.”

It would be ideal if the Tamil Nadu police could be similarly cautious. At present, their silence is creating the impression that they are underestimating both the volume and the effect misinformation may have on the general public. Though it isn’t ideal to share investigation details, even repeated assurances that the case is being looked at with all seriousness will placate the public.

In Thiruvallur, on July 25, another Class 12 standard student was found to have died by suicide. The Tamil Nadu police took efforts to dispel rumours with senior officials immediately reaching the site and also addressing the media. Members of the Child Welfare Committee were also present. This case too, has been transferred to the CB-CID. Another Class 12 student was found dead on Tuesday in Cuddalore making it the third death in the last fortnight.