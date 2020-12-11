Kalki Koechlin on working with Vignesh Shivan in 'Paava Kathaigal'

Vignesh Shivan has directed the episode titled 'Love Panna Uttranum' which stars Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar

Netflix India has been ramping up its catalog of South Indian titles. The OTT platform recently announced the launch of its upcoming Tamil anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal. The anthology is set to premiere on December 18, 2020, on Netflix.

The anthology film is being helmed by prominent directors of Tamil cinema including Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran. The film cast includes Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Kalki Koechlin who is currently busy spending time with her 10-month-old daughter Sappho, has opened up about working on the anthology. The actor has revealed that she had shot for her episode when she was five months pregnant. The actor was quoted saying, "I shot for the film in September [2019] when I was five months pregnant. Vignesh wanted to shoot it later, but I told him that I won't be able to do it then because I was due in January 2020. So, he advanced the shoot."

She was also quoted saying, "This film is a black comedy. Here, the subject has been treated in a comic way so that it reaches more people. The idea is to humanise the characters so that people can relate to the story."

Earlier director Vignesh Shivan said in an official statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

Paava Kadhaigal will deal with stories relating to honour, pride, sin and love. The anthology explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Sudha Kongara's episode titled Thangam stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Vignesh Shivan has directed the episode titled Love Panna Uttranum which stars Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar. Oor Iravu has been written and directed by Vetri Maaran, which stars Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. Vaanmagal has been written and directed by Gautham Menon. This episode would feature Gautham Menon alongside Simran.

This is the second anthology in tamil after Putham Pudhu Kaalai which was directed by five filmmakers namely Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj. Netflix also has announced another anthology where four popular Tamil filmmakers such as Venkat Prabhu, Pa. Ranjith, M. Rajesh and Chimbu Devan are joining hands for a new Tamil anthology film titled Victim.

Netflix also had announced another anthology produced by ace director Mani Ratnam titled Navarasa, a nine-part anthology series. This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others. The anthology will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

