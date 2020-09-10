Kalidas Jayaram's 'Oru Pakka Kathai' digital premiere on September 25?

Flix Mollywood

Kalidas Jayaram starred in a film called Oru Pakka Kathai, which marks his debut on the silver screen, but it didn't release. The film, which was announced in 2014 and went on the floors by December of that year, has been getting delayed for various reasons. The film was also supposed to be the debut for Megha Akash and composer Govind Vasanth in Tamil.

Later, the makers sold the rights to the digital platform Zee5 as the theatrical release failed to happen and the latest update is that the film will be premiering on the OTT platform on September 25. An official update from Zee5 and the makers is expected to be out soon.

Balaji has arranged a special preview of the film to his close friends in the industry including Karthik Subbaraj, Nalan Kumarasamy, Arun Vaidyanathan, Ranjith and Suseenthiran.

After watching a special premier, Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, “After #NKPK,@balajitharaneet is all set to surprise us with his mindblowing 2nd film #orupakkakadhai. Fresh & unique in all ways..Awesome!!”.

“It is brilliant. very intense and bold work, I really loved the movie #oru pakka kathai @balajitharaneet Vazthugal brother & team Magizchi!!”, wrote Kabali director Ranjith on Twitter.

Besides Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash, Oru Pakka Kathai also features PV Chandramoulli, Jeeva Ravi, Lakshmi Priya Menon and Meena.

Kalidas Jayaram also awaits the release of Jack and Jill which has reached the post-production stage. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the film’s star cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack and Jill will be a bilingual release in Malayalam and Tamil.

The young actor is also part of a Tamil web series. Four leading Tamil filmmakers – Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivn and Vetrimaaran – have been roped in by Netflix to direct a Tamil anthology web series. Sudha Kongara's anthology will star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas Jayaram and both will be making their digital debuts with this Netflix film. While an official announcement is awaited, reports are doing the rounds that Kalidas Jayaram plays a transgender person in this film.

Kalidas also has Backpackers waiting for release this year and it is in the post-production mode. The teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day and It was shared online by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on social media to a wide response. From the teaser, it can be inferred that Backpackers will be a film on two terminally ill patients falling in love. The film is scripted and directed by the award-winning director Jayaraj. The first look poster makes it clear that the film is based on a true story.

