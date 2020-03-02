Kalidas Jayaram’s new film details are here

Kalidas Jayaram has signed a new project and it was launched recently at the 3 Dots Studios in Kochi. The event was well attended with his dad and veteran actor Jayaram and actors Miya George, Lal Jose and others gracing the occasion. Vinil Varghese will be debuting as director and he has penned the story and screenplay as well while Vincent Vadakkan is penning the dialogues. Miya George has been roped in to play the female in this untitled film and Riya will be debuting as the other heroine.

Sreejith KS and Blessy Sreejith are producing the film under the banner of Navarasa Films. Music director Ghibran, who made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Athiran, will be setting the tunes for this venture. The groundwork is on and the shooting is expected to begin in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram’s film Jack and Jill has reached the post production stage as well. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the film’s cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack and Jill will be a bilingual release in Malayalam and Tamil.

The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing. The director is wielding the megaphone after five long years and this is the first time he is directing a thriller in his long career. Jack and Jill is slated for release this April and its release date is yet to be revealed.

The young actor also has Backpackers waiting for release this year and it is in the post-production stage. The teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day and it was shared online by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media handle.

From the teaser, we can make out that Back Packers will be a film on two terminally ill patients falling in love. The film is scripted and directed by the award-winning director Jayaraj and is based on a true story.

