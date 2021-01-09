Kalidas Jayaram’s fanboy moment with actor Vijay, shares pic

Actor Kalidas Jayaram enjoyed a fanboy moment with his favourite actor Thalapathy Vijay recently. On Saturday, Kalidas took to social media to share a picture captioning it “Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better #master meets #student Thank you Vijay sir for taking the time and effort, means a lot.”

Meanwhile, Kalidas is basking in the overwhelming response to his latest anthology Paava Kadhaigal's episode Thangam directed by Sudha Kongara. Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya have lauded Kalidas Jayaram for his role as Sathaar in the anthology.

Kalidas has been receiving good reviews on his character in the movie soon after its streaming on Netflix. In the anthology, Kalidas played the role of a transgender person named Sathar who is secretly in love with his childhood friend Saravanan, played by Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Paava Kadhaigal features four shorts from celebrated filmmakers Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran which explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships. The anthology stars Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, among others.

Paava Kadhaigal was his second venture with Sudha Kongara as they both had already collaborated for a segment titled Ilamai Idho Idho in the Amazon Prime series Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which also starred Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Kalidas has acted with Jayaram before as a child artiste and won a National Award for Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum in 2003. The father-son duo haven’t made an appearance together after Kalidas became a leading actor.

Kalidas’s last release in the Malayalam film industry was Happy Sardar. The young actor was seen playing the title role in this movie that also had Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey in an important role. Happy Sardar is written and directed by Sudeep and Geethika. The film has Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shanti Krishna and Balu Varghese in supporting roles.

Kalidas also has Backpackers waiting for release this year and it is in post-production mode. The teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day last year and It was shared online by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media handles to a wide response. From the teaser, we can make out that Backpackers will be a film on two terminally ill patients falling in love. The film is scripted and directed by the award-winning director Jayaraj. The first-look poster made it clear that the film is based on a true story.

Kalidas's Tamil film Oru Pakka Kathai, which is long-delayed and was supposed to be his debut film, recently premiered on OTT platform ZEE5.

