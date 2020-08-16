Kalidas Jayaram plays trans person in Sudha Kongara’s Netflix Tamil anthology?

The other filmmakers roped in to direct the anthology are Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivn and Vetrimaaran.

Flix Netflix

It was recently reported that four leading Tamil filmmakers – Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivn and Vetrimaaran – have been roped in by Netflix to direct a Tamil anthology web series. Sudha Kongara’s anthology will star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas Jayaram, both actors making their digital debut with this Netflix film.

While an official announcement is awaited, reports doing the rounds say that Kalidas Jayaram plays a transgender person in the film. Sources told DT Next, “Kalidas’ performance will stand out in the entire anthology. He has done a brilliant job and this role will take his career to new heights in the south. His mannerisms and body language on the sets earned him appreciation on the spot.”

Reports also suggest that while Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi will be seen in Vetrimaaran’s short, Vignesh Shivn is believed to have roped in Anjali and Kalki Koechlin to play the leading ladies in his segment. While it was reported that Ashwin Kakumanu, who shot to fame with films like Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vedalam, has been finalised for Gautham’s episodes, the actor clarified that he is not part of the project.

Ashwin tweeted, “Wanted to say that while I look forward to the opportunity of working with @menongautham again, I am not part of his anthology for @NetflixIndia. I think it was confused with my role in the Telugu anthology for #Netflix. Hope this clarifies things.”

Wanted to say that while I look forward to the opportunity of working with @menongautham again, I am not part of his anthology for @NetflixIndia. I think it was confused with my role in the Telugu anthology for #Netflix. Hope this clarifies things. — Ashwin Kakumanu (@AshwinKakumanu) July 13, 2020

Sudha Kongara is awaiting the release of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing the project. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film, which was expected to release in summer 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Kalidas’ last outing was Happy Sardar, helmed by husband-wife duo Sudip and Geethika, which released last year. The film also starred Merin and Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey who played Kalidas’ father. Kalidas has also signed a new project to be helmed by debutant Vinil Varghese.

The actor awaits the release of Jack and Jill, which has reached the post-production stage. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the film’s star cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources say the film will be a Malayalam and Tamil bilingual.

The actor also has Backpackers in the post-production mode, awaiting release this year. The teaser of the film was released online on the occasion of Valentine’s Day by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. From the teaser, Backpackers seems to be about two terminally ill patients falling in love. Based on a true story, the film is scripted and directed by award-winning director Jayaraj.

