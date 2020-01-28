Kalidas Jayaram to be roped in for Sudha Kongara's anthology?

Acclaimed directors Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Vignesh Shivn have been roped in to direct the four parts for a Netflix anthology film.

Flix Kollywood

Kalidas Jayaram the son of popular Malayalam actor Jayaram has been on a roll ever since the release of Poomaram directed by Abrid Shine. The young actor has been signed up for a number of projects.

Recently it was announced that the streaming giant Netflix is teaming up with four directors from the south for an anthology film. Acclaimed directors Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Vignesh Shivn have been roped in to direct the four parts. The latest report is that Kalidas Jayaram is in talks to play the protagonist in director Sudha Kongara's anthology.

Kalidas Jayaram’s last outing was Happy Sardar helmed by husband-wife duo Sudip and Geethika that had hit the marquee last year. The film also starred Merin and Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey played Kalidas’ father in it.

The young actor has been signed up for a number of projects. He is currently waiting for the release of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan’s film titled Jack and Jill. It was announced last year that Kalidas had signed Alphonse Putheran’s Tamil film with an interesting storyline but unfortunately the project was dropped later.

Sources in the know say that Alphonse Putheran has scrapped the film and is working on a fresh project. Kalidas also has the unreleased Tamil film called Oru Pakka Kathai, which was supposed to mark his debut in Tamil. The film's rights were bought by the digital platform ZEE5 as the theatrical release failed to happen. However, the film has not released on the digital platform either. The film has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara is currently busy with the post-production of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Malayalam star Aparna Balamurali and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is expected to release in summer 2020.

