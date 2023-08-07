Kalakshetra row: Probe finds teacher Hari Padman guilty of misconduct

A member of the inquiry committee confirmed to TNM that Hari Padman, the main accused, has been found guilty of suspicious misconduct.

The independent inquiry committee set up to probe the allegations of sexual harassment at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation has, through a press release, said that they have submitted their final report on the matter. A member of the inquiry committee confirmed to TNM that Hari Padman, a senior dance teacher at Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDFCA), has been found guilty of suspicious misconduct and that the committee has recommended punishment against him, which is to be made public. The member also said that the inquiry committee had spoken to many people and that its report runs into almost 2000 pages, including annexures.

Though the contents of the inquiry report are at present confidential, the committee’s short press release dated Monday, August 7, suggests that “major punishment” has been recommended for the “delinquent” Hari Padman, who has been accused of sexually harassing several students over the years.

Two survivors and six staff members had spoken to TNM in March 2023, detailing how the atmosphere at the Kalakshetra campus was toxic. The survivors told TNM that Hari Padman would invite them to his residence within the campus, and denying his advances invited severe humiliation and repercussions, even leading to some women quitting their course altogether. One alumnus later filed a complaint against him at the Adyar police station.

The inquiry committee to probe the matter was set up by S Ramadorai, Chairman of the Kalakshetra Foundation in April, headed by retired judge Justice K Kannan. The committee also includes former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Letika Saran, and Dr Shobha Varthaman. Taking cognisance of the student sentiments at the Kalakshetra campus, the committee had put up an online portal later that month to enable students to lodge a complaint digitally or in written form without any fear of victimisation.

In its press release from August 7, the inquiry committee says that the full report of its findings is to be kept confidential to protect the privacy of the persons involved, but the conclusion of the report can be made public. “The concluding part also contains considerable recommendations for reforms in the administrative setup and tune the activities of the institution that will assure safety to students, by focusing on promoting Kalakshetra Foundation primarily as an institution of higher learning and not showcase it as an institution of public performers,” the press release notes.

When the allegations first surfaced, Kalakshetra issued a gag order on the students, dismissing the allegations as “rumours” that the administration claimed were “aimed at maligning the Kalakshetra Foundation”. These statements, made by the Foundation’s Internal Committee (IC), were widely criticised.

On March 30, after media reports about the Foundation’s gag order, and the allegations against Hari Padman were out in the open, students started protesting at the institution demanding justice. Meanwhile, three other employees were also accused of sexual harassment, this time by male students and alumni members. As protests mounted, BS Ajeetha, the sole external member of the IC stepped down saying that she was “disturbed by the recent happenings in the institution and the response of the administration to the issues.”

While an FIR was registered against Hari Padman and he was later arrested; so far no legal action has been taken against the other three accused namely Sreenath, Sanjit Lal, and Sai Krishnan. The four accused were suspended by the Foundation in April.

Hari Padman was arrested by the Adyar All Women Police Station (AWPS) on April 3, on various sexual harassment charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. On June 3, he was granted bail by the IV Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet on the condition that he should appear at a police station daily.

