Kalakshetra: Accused Hari Padman’s wife files complaint against his survivor, two teachers

Divya Hari Padman in her complaint petition has sought an inquiry by a team of senior women police officers against Nirmala Nagarajan, Nandhini Nagarajan and the alumna who filed the complaint against her husband.

Divya, the wife of Hari Padman, a suspender dance teacher of Kalakshetra Foundation who has been arrested by the police in a sexual harassment case, has filed a complaint with the Chennai Commissioner of Police against the person who accused her husband of harassment, and also against two other faculty members who have been supporting the protesting students The students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts raised multiple allegations of sexual harassment against four of the institute’s faculty members: Hari Padman, Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. Hari was arrested by the Chennai police on April 3.

In her complaint petition, Divya has sought an inquiry by a team of senior women police officers against Nirmala Nagarajan, Nandhini Nagarajan and the alumna who filed the complaint. Divya alleged that the complaint filed against Hari Padman was false, and instigated by the two teachers.

Stating that the two faculty members had personal animosity towards Hari Padman, she alleged that this prompted them to “forcibly instigate” the students into staging protests. In the complaint, she also raised questions about the survivor and her complaint.

Further, she said that Hari Padman did not attempt to escape from due process of law, but “apprehending a mob attack…sought asylum with a well-wisher’s family.” She also stated that the protests had forced them to stay away from their home, which is inside the Kalakshetra campus.

The complaint has been received and forwarded to Adyar Deputy Commissioner for further inquiry.

On Monday, Hari Padman was arrested from north Chennai and sent to judicial custody till April 13. Kalakshetra Foundation had also suspended Hari and dismissed the other three from the Foundation.