Ace Tamil Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu will present the Tamil version of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He will also distribute the Malayalam version in Tamil Nadu. The makers recently revealed the much-awaited Tamil first-look poster of the film titled Marakkayar: Arabikadalin Singam.

Interestingly this film will mark Thanu's collaboration with both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan after a long gap of over 2 decades. The trio first collaborated for the film Siraichalai the Tamil dubbed version of the iconic Malayalam film Kaalapani by Priyadarshan in 1996 starring Mohanlal.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on 26 March 2020.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight. Set in the 16th century, it is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkars, the naval chieftains of the Zamorin of Calicut.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal's son Pranav making a cameo appearance in this film. The film’s star cast includes Sunil Shetty, Siddique, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Ashok Selvan and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 Crores, it is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made which is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

Meanwhile, Thanu who had recently bankrolled Dhanush-Vetrimaran blockbuster hit Asuran is also co-producing the Telugu remake. Titled Narappa, Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to reprise Dhanush's role from the original while the makers are planning to rope in Priyamani for Manju Warrier's role.

Thanu is also bankrolling an untitled project starring Suriya which is helmed by Vetrimaaran. He is also currently bankrolling Dhanush's next title Karnan which is being directed by Mari Selvaraj.

