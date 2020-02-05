Kajal Aggarwal wax replica unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kajal and her family attended the unveiling in Singapore.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined the small list of south Indian stars to make it to Madame Tussauds Singapore. Her first and only wax replica was unveiled on Wednesday in her presence in Singapore. Kajal, dressed in pink, struck a pose next to her replica which was wearing a shimmery one-shouldered gown. Kajal is also the first south Indian woman star to make it to Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The actor has joined the newly launched Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds Singapore in which fans get to experience being on the sets real time with Kajal. A press release says, “Besides her figure, fans can step onto a movie set, where they find themselves in a classic scene from Indian cinema together with Kajal. They will be in the midst of a digitally generated earthquake made possible with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture. The celebrity content was filmed exclusively for Madame Tussauds Singapore.”

Kajal, who spoke during the unveiling, said she was meditating with her family last year when she heard first from Madame Tussauds. “I was very overwhelmed and humbled. Very grateful and ecstatic,” she said. Kajal attended the unveiling with her family.

Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are the other two actors from the south to have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds Singapore. There are wax statues of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Sridevi at the museum.

Kajal, who was last seen in Comali in Tamil, has a bunch of upcoming films including Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, which is expected to release this year. She is currently working on Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, an untitled film with Dulquer Salman, and Mumbai Saga in Hindi.