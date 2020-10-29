Kajal Aggarwal shares photo from her mehendi celebration ahead of wedding

The actor is set to get married on October 30 to businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

Flix Wedding

Actor Kajal Agarwal, who is all set to marry her fiancé, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, took to social media to share a photo from her mehendi ceremony on Thursday. The photo shows the actor smiling, showing one hand to the camera, with the other henna-stained hand over her forehead, palm facing the camera. She is seen wearing a light green block printed kurti and dupatta.

The bride-to-be shared this rare glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities with the hashtag #kajgautkitched, ahead of the low-key ceremony that is set to take place on October 30. Kajal had announced earlier this month that she would be marrying Gautam on the said date.

Gautam also shared some photos of the ceremonies happening at his end. While the photos do not show his face, he is seen wearing a golden yellow kurta and white pyjama, holding a plate with a lamp and marigold flowers. Another photo shows a sacred thread being tied on his hand.

Gautam is based in Mumbai and describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast. He founded Discern Living in 2015, a company that does interior design, furniture and home décor, among other things. He has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. He also studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD. His schooling was done in Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai.

Prior to Discern Living, Gautam was the CEO of The Elephant Company, which he described as an omni-channel providing home and living gifts and accessories by amalgamating “Indian heritage with international Elan.”

Gautam and Kajal have reportedly been dating for about two years and had gotten engaged in a private ceremony in August.