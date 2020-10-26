Kajal Aggarwal shares first photos with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal shared the photos on her Instagram.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a series of photos with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on Dasara. The three photos shared on October 25 show the couple dressed up, with Kajal in a blue kurti and skirt set, and Gautam wearing a black kurta. “Happy Dussehra from us to you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched” she said in the post.

The businessman and Kajal are set to get married on October 30, the actor had announced earlier this month. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families," Kajal said in a social media post.

Based in Mumbai, Gautam – who describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast – founded Discern Living in 2015, which does interior design, furniture, home décor and more. He holds a BA in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. He also studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD. His schooling was done in Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai.

Previously, Gautam was the CEO of The Elephant Company, which he described as an omni-channel that provides home and living, gifts, accessories that bring together “Indian heritage with international Elan.”

Gautam and Kajal have reportedly been dating for about two years and had gotten engaged in a private ceremony in August.

Kajal has been sharing snippets of the wedding preparations on her social media after she made the announcement as well. Recently, she shared glimpses of the new home she will be moving in with Gautam. Two days ago, Gautam too shared a photo of his dog saying, “Someone’s not happy to see me packing to move out!”

Kajal has made a mark in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She will next be seen playing a lead in Indian 2 which also stars Kamal Haasan. The highly anticipated film is directed by Shankar.