Kajal Aggarwal’s 'Live Telecast' to premiere on February 12

The series directed by Venkat Prabhu will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make her debut on Over-The-Top platform with a Tamil web-series titled Live Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu. The series is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar VIP on February 12.

Touted to be a horror-thriller the series also has Vaibhav and Anandhi in pivotal roles. In an official statement earlier Venkat Prabhu had assured that the audience will see a new dimension of Kajal. “I wanted to show Kajal in a new shade. She usually plays bubbly and lively characters. But, in the series, she plays a very strong character. She is the boss of the team, and she controls the team. She has done her role very well. And you will see a very different Kajal in this.”

Kajal was quoted as saying, “One should be very versatile as an actor. In movies, we can only do so much, but in web series, you can push the envelope. It was also great to work with Venkat Prabhu again. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut.” The ten-episode series is said to be about a few television producers who attempt to capture a paranormal activity and get themselves into trouble.

According to reports, Venkat Prabhu had originally planned to make Live Telecast as a feature film but later opted to make it in a series form as the subject demanded a longer run time.

On the other hand, Kajal has Acharya, Mosagallu, Indian 2 and Mumbai Saga in her kitty.

In Mosagallu, she shares screen space with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast of the film also includes Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty in important roles. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film is a bilingual that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously.

Kajal is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the megastar in dual roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal also plays a pivotal role in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. She also has Paris Paris, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Queen, awaiting release. It’s been over a year since the project was completed but it still hasn’t managed to find a release date yet.

As per the latest reports, Kajal is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled horror flick. Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in the Tamil romantic comedy Kavalai Vendam, which also starred Jiiva.