Kajal Aggarwal to reunite with director Deekay for a horror flick

Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy 'Kavalai Vendam', which also starred Jiiva.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika and the Tamil remake of Queen in the pipeline, is believed to have signed her next Tamil project. As per latest reports, Kajal is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled horror flick. It’s worth mentioning that Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy Kavalai Vendam, which also starred Jiiva.

As per a Times of India report, Kajal was recently in Chennai to get a story narration from Deekay, and she’s said to have given her nod. Deekay has shared a picture of him with Kajal and Gautam. An official announcement about the project, which will be a multi-heroine horror-thriller, will be made soon.

“Deekay will be directing a horror movie, which will have four heroines playing the lead role. It’s not an anthology, but the horror element in the story will be a jugalbandi of sorts — there will be horror that will bring audiences to the edge of their seat, horror that will scare the living daylights out of you, horror that will drive you crazy,” reads the report. The report added that a test shoot was done to understand the look and feel of the film. Apparently, both Kajal and Deekay were happy with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Kajal will soon resume work on Brindha Gopal’s maiden directorial project, Hey Sinamika, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. She also plays a pivotal role in Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. Kajal also has Paris Paris, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Queen, awaiting release. It’s been over a year since the project was completed but it still hasn’t managed to find a release anywhere yet.

Kajal is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. However, recent rumours indicate that Kajal has also walked out of the project for reasons yet unknown. But neither Kajal nor the makers have made any statement about her exit from the project, which is expected to hit the screens next year. Kajal is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney + Hotstar OTT platform.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a lavish-yet-private wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple were recently spotted holidaying in the Maldives.

