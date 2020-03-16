Kajal Aggarwal to replace Trisha in 'Acharya'?

Koratala Siva is directing Acharya, and fans are excited as he will be teaming up with megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time.

Flix Tollywood

Recently, actor Trisha announced that she is opting out of Chiranjeevi's next titled Acharya due to creative differences with the makers. The latest update is that Kajal Aggarwal, who earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No. 150, has been roped in as the female lead of the Koratala Siva directorial. The makers would be announcing Kajal's inclusion in the project in a day or two and make an official announcement.

Koratala Siva is directing Acharya, and fans are excited as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Kajal Agarwal's last release in Telugu was Ranarangam, directed by Sudheer Varma. The film starred Sharwanand, Kajal Agarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Ranarangam was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

She is currently busy with a slew of films including the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, in which she is rumored to be playing the role of an 85-year-old woman. She also has English/Telugu bilingual Mosagallu and the Bollywood flick Mumbai Saga. She also awaits the release of Tamil remake of the hit Hindi movie Queen, titled Paris Paris that has been in the making for several months now.

Recently she was roped in for choreographer Brinda's first directorial venture starring Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan that will also star Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is being bankrolled by Jio Studios in association with Global One and will have music by Govind Vasantha with Preetha Jayaraman as the cinematographer.

Reports are also doing rounds in the tinsel town suggest that Kajal Aggarwal may be roped in to star in a remake. Producer Suresh Babu has the remake rights of the Korean movie Dancing Queen and will be producing the Telugu version of it.

(Content provided by Digital Native)