Kajal Aggarwal announces marriage date: Meet bridegroom Gautam Kitchlu

Actor Kajal Aggarwal announced on social media on Tuesday that she will be marrying businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she will be getting married to businessman Gautam Kichlu on October 30. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families," Kajal said in a post shared on Twitter.

Gautam Kitchlu, based in Mumbai, is the founder of Discern Living, a platform for interior design, furniture, home decor and more. He describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast.

"We curate and design looks that are most suited to your style, budget and needs. We have a team consisting of some of the best designers as well as a wide variety of products in furniture and home décor from hundreds of well-known brands," according to its website.

Before Discern Living, which he founded in 2015, Gautam was also the CEO of The Elephant Company, which he described as an omni-channel brand offering home and living, and gifts and accessories products that "combines Indian heritage with international elan."

Gautam has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA and later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD for business school. He had completed his schooling from Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai.

Gautam’s Instagram presence also reflects his interest in interior decoration and furniture design. His page is filled with curated photos of meticulously designed rooms, some bold and colourful and others modern and muted.

In an interview from 2016 with Home & Design TRENDS magazine, Gautam discussed his passion for decor and his work at Discern Living. “I feel fortunate to be able to work on building innovative models that add value to people’s lives. We would like to be able to organise the huge, disorganised market of craftsmen and design professionals, and connect them with the Indian consumer,” he said in the interview.

He also described his personal style as “modern.”