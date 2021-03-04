Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu's 'Mosagallu' release date announced

‘Mosagallu’ will be released as ‘Arjun and Anu’ in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada, and ‘Anu and Arjun’ in Malayalam.

The makers of Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu have announced that they are gearing up for worldwide release on March 19, 2021. Although the film is primarily shot in Telugu, it is also being dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, leaving fans across the country excited for its release.

The production company, 24 Frames Factory, took to Twitter to announce the release date and a poster from the film. “Here's the title of #Mosagallu "The world's biggest IT scam" in other languages. #AnuAndArjun in Tamil, Kannada & Hindi. #ArjunAndAnu in Malayalam. (sic),” the tweet read.

Mosagallu’s trailer was released on February 27. The plot of the film revolves around a large-scale IT scam that is inspired by true events.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

The big-budget film is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin and bankrolled by 24 Frames Factory along with AVA Entertainment. The film stars actors Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of Kumar, a cop, in the movie. Mosagallu will also features actors Ruhi Singh, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

Although the pre-production process for Mosagallu commenced in June 2019 and was scheduled to release on 5 June, the shooting had to be postponed due to the pandemic, like several other films. This in turn led to the delay in the film’s release. Mosagallu is titled Anu and Arjun in Hindi, Tamil, as well as Kannada, and is titled Arjun and Anu in Malayalam.

The film has music by Sam CS and Sheldon Chau is on board as the cinematographer for the venture. Meanwhile, Goutham Raju is taking care of editing for the movie.