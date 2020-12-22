Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam launch new home décor venture, Kitched

For the launch, the brand has released hand-made cushions with a festive theme.

In October, actor Kajal Aggarwal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony in Mumbai with their immediate families and close friends in attendance. The couple has now launched their new collaborative home décor label named Kitched. The actor announced the brand through a short video on Instagram.



The caption read: "Gautam & I are delighted to present Kitched- our home décor label to all of you. Kitched was born out of our love for design and our journey of doing up our first home together. We are launching with a capsule collection of cushions-these are all handmade and have a festive theme. The aim of our brand is that every product will instantly uplift the décor of your home & will add that touch of elegance and aesthetic that you are looking for. We believe that luxury should be accessible and that the karigars who are skilled in these beautiful Indian techniques should be supported. As this is a limited edition collection, shop now to avoid disappointment. We hope you enjoy the first products from our brand!", wrote Kajal Aggarwal on Instagram.

As their first product, they have introduced a capsule collection of cushions that are handmade with a “festive theme”. As soon as Kajal announced her new venture, the video went viral and received numerous reactions from fans.



On the professional front, Kajal had recently joined the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu actioner Acharya in Hyderabad. Kajal came on board after Trisha exited the project, citing creative differences. Kajal joined the sets earlier this week and she was given a warm welcome by Chiranjeevi and director Kortala Siva. Kajal will soon resume work on Brindha Gopal’s debut directorial project, Hey Sinamika, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leads. She also plays a pivotal role in the Tamil film Indian 2 opposite Kamal Haasan. Kajal also has Paris Paris, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Bollywood’s Queen (2014), awaiting release. It’s been over a year since the project was completed, but it has not been released yet.



Kajal also has the Telugu film Mosagallu and Hindi film Mumbai Saga in her kitty. In Mosagallu, she will share the screen with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast of the film also includes Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty in important roles. Mosagallu, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, is touted to be a bilingual film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment, in association with 24 Frames Factory. Reports are that the film is inspired by the large-scale IT scam that shook the nation some time ago. With the shooting halted due to the lockdown, its release date may be pushed off to later this year, we hear.

