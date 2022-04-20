Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday morning, April 19. Sharing the news with fans, Gautham Kitchlu announced the birth of their child Neil Kitchlu. “Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings,” he wrote while announcing the news on social media.

Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal had earlier confirmed the news. Speaking to The Indian Express, Nisha Aggarwal said, "The two welcomed an adorable boy on Tuesday morning." She called the news the "best ever". Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families. They announced the pregnancy news in January. Kajal had recently penned a long post on Instagram, thanking her husband for the wonderful person he was.

Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in the Tamil romantic drama Hey! Sinamika which released in theatres earlier this year. The film opened to mixed and negative responses. The portrayal of Kajal Aggarwal as a psychologist in the movie, also received flak on social media and from critics. Kajal shared the screen with actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan in the Brindha directorial.

Kajal is also gearing up for the release of upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, co-starring actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The action-drama is set to hit the big screens on April 29 this year. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars actor Sonu Sood.

Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the release of Acharya was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be sharing the screen in a full-length role for the first time.

(With IANS inputs)