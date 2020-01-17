Kajal Agarwal to team up with Dulquer Salmaan for a Tamil film

Kajal is also acting in the Tamil magnum opus ‘Indian 2’ in which she will be acting with Kamal Haasan, and playing the role of an 85-year-old woman.

Flix Kollywood

In a recent press interaction in Mumbai Kajal Agarwal has revealed that she will be teaming up with actor Dulquer Salmaan for a Tamil film. While she didn’t divulge more information about the project, Kajal said that the venture would be a straight Tamil film and that she would be teaming up with Dulquer for the first time.

Kajal is otherwise busy with a number of films. She has the Tamil magnum opus Indian 2 in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan. It is a Shankar directorial in which she plays the role of an 85-year-old woman.

Her last release in Telugu was Ranarangam, directed by Sudheer Varma. The film starred Sharwanand, Kajal Agarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Ranarangam was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

She also awaits the release of the Tamil remake of the hit Hindi movie Queen, titled Paris Paris, which has been in the making for several months now. Kajal is reprising the role done by Kangna Ranaut in the Hindi film. Ramesh Aravind is directing Paris Paris with Manu Kumaran bankrolling it under his banner Mediente International Films Ltd and Liger Commercial Brokers.

A few months ago, there were reports that Kajal would soon be floating her own production house. But the actor has now clarified that she has put those plans on hold as she is busy with her acting assignments needing her full attention. The actor has been quoted by the cinemaexpress as saying, “Prashanth Varma pitched a storyline which impressed me a lot. I asked him to come with a bound script, but things did not seem as favourable as they were initially, and the project is not taking off. Right now, I have no interest in producing films. I am happy with my acting career and would like to continue doing good films.”

