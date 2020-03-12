Kajal Agarwal to star in remake of Korean film?

'Allari' Naresh is expected to play Kajal Agarwal’s lead pair in this remake.

Flix Tollywood

Reports doing rounds in the tinsel town suggest that Kajal Agarwal may be roped in to star in a remake. Producer Suresh Babu has the remake rights of the Korean movie Dancing Queen and will be producing the Telugu version of it. Confirming the news, Suresh Babu has told in an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, “Yes, we have approached Kajal Aggarwal for the part and she has agreed to do the film. We are in the planning stage, and several things needed to be worked out for the project.”

Allari Naresh is expected to play Kajal Agarwal’s lead pair in this remake. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Dancing Queen, released in 2012, was directed by Lee Seok-hoon and starred Hwang Jung-min and Uhm Jung-hwa as the lead pair.

Kajal Agarwal is currently busy with a slew of films including the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, in which she is rumored to be playing the role of an 85-year-old woman in the movie. She also has English / Telugu bilingual Mosagallu and the Bollywood flick Mumbai Saga.

In a recent press interaction in Mumbai Kajal Agarwal has revealed that she will be teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a project in Tamil. While she didn’t divulge more information about the project. It is said the venture would be a straight Tamil film and the actress will be teaming up with Dulquer for the first time.

She also awaits the release of Tamil remake of the hit Hindi movie Queen, titled Paris Paris has been in the making for several months now. The shooting of this film has been wrapped, Kajal Agarwal is reprising the role done by Kangna Ranaut in the film. Ramesh Aravind is directing Paris Paris with Manu Kumaran bankrolling it under his banner Mediente International Films Ltd and Liger Commercial Brokers.

Her last release in Telugu was Ranarangam, directed by Sudheer Varma. The film starred Sharwanand, Kajal Agarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Ranarangam was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.