Kaithi 2 to go on floors in 2023, confirms actor Karthi

Karthi also said that he is looking forward to teaming up with his brother, actor Suriya, but is unsure if Suriya’s character from ‘Vikram’, Rolex, will be making an appearance in ‘Kaithi 2’.

Actor Karthi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Viruman which is set to hit the big screens on August 12. Ahead of the release, the actor revealed to the media in a promotional event that he will be shooting for Kaithi 2 in 2023. 2019 Tamil film Kaithi was helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and garnered positive responses from audiences and critics alike. When he was questioned by a journalist about the possibility of having a sequel, he replied saying that the film will go on floors once director Lokesh completes the shoot for Vijay’s Thalapathy 67.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house that bankrolled Kaithi, had announced the sequel in 2019 immediately after the success of the first part. However, the project got delayed. In response to questions about teaming up with his brother, actor Suriya for a film, the Madras actor said that he is also unsure if Suriya’s Rolex from Vikram will have a crossover with Dilli (Karthi’s character in Kaithi) in the sequel. “I don't know if Suriya's Rolex will meet Dilli in Kaithi 2. Lokesh has to say. Right now, I don't have an answer for that."

He also added that both Suriya and Karthi have been interested in teaming up for a movie and have heard scripts, but are waiting for the right script to come along.

Bankrolled by Karthi’s brother Suriya and actor Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, Viruman has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is helmed by director Muthiah and marks the debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of director Shankar. Karthi will be teaming up with director Muthiah after the action drama Komban in 2015.

Following Viruman, Karthi has Ponniyin Selvan I in the pipeline. Karthi has been roped in to play the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, a commander of the Chola army. Helmed by director Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus is set to hit the big screens on September 30.