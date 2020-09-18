‘Kabza’ poster released on eve of Upendra’s birthday

The poster of the upcoming film Kabza was released on the eve of its lead star Upendra’s birthday. The star is celebrating his birthday today on September 18th and yesterday, his fans got a treat from the makers of Kabza with the new poster.

The poster itself is intriguing with some unique weapons in the background. Speaking about the film, Kabza’s director had said in an interview with Cinemaexpress, “Kabza will be set between the 1940s and 1980s period. Through this poster, I want to convey to the audience the theme I am exploring in my film.”

Earlier, in April, the team had released a poster which also garnered attention of the film buffs with the star looking cool and stylish. At that time, director Chandru had said in an interview that the film is an underworld action-drama and movie buffs will be thrilled to see the star’s verve on a bike, adding that the poster has a retro feel making it distinctive.

Kabza will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don which is being played by Upendra. The film is set between the 1940s and 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy; Bollywood stars Pradeep Rawat, Nana Patekar, and Manoj Bajpai; and Tamil actor - filmmaker Samuthirakani.

Reports are that the shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. Kabza’s music is being composed by Ravi Basrur, with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography.

Plans are on to release it in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali and to dub it in Chinese as well.

It may be noted that the first schedule of Kabza was wrapped up successfully earlier this year and the shoot was halted due to the COVID-19 situation. During this schedule, an important action block was filmed at the Minerva Mills. About eight sets, by art director Shiva Kumar, were erected here and the stunts choreographed by Ravi Varma were filmed. Reports are that several gunmen, sharpshooters and stuntmen were roped in for this sequence and the weapons used for the fighting alone cost its producers Rs 20 lakh per day. This fight sequence will be the highlight of the film, we hear.

It may be noted that Upendra and director R Chandru had teamed up for the Kannada movie I Love You, which released in June last year. The film, which was also bankrolled by R Chandru, starred Upendra and Rachita Ram as the lead pair with Sonu Gowda, PD Sathish Chandra, Sayaji Shinde, Brahmanandam and Jai Jagadish forming the supporting cast. The technical crew of I Love You included music by Kiran Thotambyle and cinematography by Sugnaan with Deepu S Kumar doing the edits. I Love You was based on Upendra’s previous films A, Upendra and Uppi 2.

