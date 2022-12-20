Kaapa to Djinn: Here are the Christmas and New Year releases in Malayalam

The December lineup are all theatre releases, with OTT platforms bringing out movies that have already had a theatre-run or festival release.

Flix Listicle

Even though there are no superstar releases in Malayalam this Christmas and New Year, quite a few others are lined up to come out in the next two weeks. These are all theatre releases. Most of the OTT releases this month are films which have already had a theatre-run, like Gold and Udal.

1. Kaapa - Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will work with director Shaji Kailas in a film that delves into the world of crime and gang wars. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the story is by noted writer GR Indugopan. Apart from Prithviraj, actors Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben, and Asif Ali also play prominent roles in the film. Kaapa is expected to release on December 22.

2. Thuramukham - A much anticipated film by critically acclaimed director Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham's release has been postponed multiple times already. It is now expected to come out on December 22, ahead of the Christmas weekend. Nivin Pauly leads this period film, set in a time when the British ruled India. Other talented actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Arjun Ashokan also play important roles in the film.

3. Naalam Mura - Biju Menon and Guru Somasundaram come together in this thriller, directed by Deepu Anthikad. Guru has become a household name since he played the villain in the hugely popular Minnal Murali. The film will be released on December 23.

4. Aanandam Paramanandam - A comedy featuring Sharaf U Dheen and Indrans in the lead, Aanandam Paramanandam (meaning “Joy, Ultimate Joy”) has a ghost in the centre of things. A young woman (played by Anagha Narayanan) has to deal with her alcoholic father (Indrans) and a jobless husband in the film, directed by Shafi. The film will hit theatres on December 23.

5. Oh Meri Laila - The film is a romance set in a college campus, led by Antony Varghese (Pepe) and others. It is directed by Abhishek KS and is expected to release on December 23.

6. Kakkipada - Based on real life events, the story is about the murder of an eight-year-old girl by an influential person. It seems to have parallels with the Walayar case in which two minor sisters were found raped and dead on two different days the same year. Actors Sarath Appani, Sujith Shankar, and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju play police officers in the film, leading the narrative. Shebi Chowgat has written and directed the film, which will release on December 23.

7. Djinn - A horror comedy directed by Siddharth Bharathan, Djinn has Soubin Shahir in the lead. The release of the film, which appears to circle around the theme of witchcraft, has been anticipated for a while now. It is expected to release on December 30. Djinn is the only New Year release announced as of now, more are expected to come out in time for New Year’s Eve.