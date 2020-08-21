'Kaala' fame Easwari Rao lands a key role in Yash's 'KGF 2'?

Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the biggest hits and the team is currently working on bringing out the sequel for it. Incidentally, a sizeable portion of the sequel was shot when KGF: Chapter 1 was shot and the team is now canning the remaining portions.

The sequel which is also being directed by Prashanth Neel has been in the making for about a year and the ongoing pandemic issue had hampered the shooting schedule. The sequel has two top Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing the character of a politician in the film and Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role Adheera.

Recent reports suggest that actor Easwari Rao, who made a comeback to the industry with Rajinikanthâ€™s Kaala, has been roped in for a crucial role in the film. Neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the reports yet but the news has got general audiences excited as the senior actor earned more fans through her performance in Kaala. Easwari Rao was last seen in ZEE5's original Lock Up Starring Vaibhav Reddy, Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan. In the gritty cop thriller, she was seen playing a serious inspector who investigates rape and murder cases.

Karthik Gowda, the creative executive producer of Hombale Films, told TNM that 24 days of shooting was remaining when the shoot was cancelled before the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The film was mostly shot at the Kolar Gold Fields near Bengaluru.

The team has already wrapped up a major portion of the film with few action blocks and scenes left to be completed. The makers will be canning the climax scene which will be a high octane one featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt and the two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence. It may be noted that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and may fly to the US for treatment. He also announced a break from work for his medical treatment. According to the film's camp, he has completed the majority of the portion of his work with just three days of shoot left. Like the prequel, KGF will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 have been directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films and is bankrolling it under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 1 and 2 will have Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

