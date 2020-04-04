K7 Computing offers its cybersecurity products for free amid COVID-19

At a time of extreme anxiety due to the grave COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe, this has created a veritable opportunity for cybercriminals to wreak havoc, exploiting the vulnerabilities in the security of consumers and organisations. The plethora of cybersecurity incidents reported in several parts of the world based on the COVID-19 theme is proof of this.

Cybersecurity firm K7 Computing, based in India, has responded to the current crisis by committing to protect the public by giving its cybersecurity products for free. This is for laptops, desktops and Android mobiles, and Endpoint Protection in the organisations.

Kesavardhanan J, the founder of K7 Computing, said, “We being the first product company in India, that started 30 years ago with a vision to give people complete digital peace of mind, would contribute for the cyber safety of all consumers and SME’s during this critical time. Our products which are internationally-acclaimed and certified will keep users protected in the current omnipresent digital world.”

Users can visit the website here to download these products.

Under the current 21-day lockdown, thousands of businesses and millions of Indians have been forced to telework in the country, relying on the security of their internet connections to keep businesses and services running. As a result, netizens worldwide can be even more vulnerable to cyberattacks. The real-world telemetry data from K7 Labs for the period February 2, 2020, to March 25, 2020, shows that there is a 30% increase in cyber attacks with 1,756 blocked malicious instances specifically using the COVID-19 theme.

With an aim to ensure the cyber safety of the Indian population, the company has made its cybersecurity product K7 Total Security and K7 Mobile Security completely free for individuals, and K7 Cloud Endpoint Security free for SMEs in the country for as long as required. This has also been extended to every COVID-19 affected country worldwide.

“Indian employees are suddenly working from home on unfamiliar or even unvetted equipment, raising the likelihood of digital vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. Similarly, many organisations, particularly hospitals which are under stress, could be prone to a ransomware attack. As a responsible cybersecurity protector of the country, we feel the need to ensure that everyone is safe in the cyber world. We don’t want cyberattacks to further impact the Indian economy, adding even more stress to individuals and SMEs across every nook and corner of the country,” added Kesavardhanan.

K7 Total Security has been awarded the Top Product rating on the last three tests carried out by AV-Test, an internationally-respected cybersecurity product testing organisation based in Germany, the company said. It has also been rated as one of the lightest products in the world which does not slow down the computer by AV-Comparatives, another globally well-respected product testing organisation based in Austria.

K7’s endpoint protection solution is also certified and recommended by AV-Comparatives, and K7 Mobile Security protects millions of satisfied users worldwide, the company added.