The Karnataka government on Friday directed private unaided schools to not increase school fees for the 2020-21 academic year. A circular issued by the state education department warned of action if schools increased fees in the upcoming year.

The circular issued by the state government pointed to requests made by parents of children studying in private unaided schools in the state. The parents urged the state government to pass an order against hiking school fees due to the financial crisis over the coronavirus outbreak in India.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka told The Hindu that some schools had already hiked the fees, which is not acceptable at this time.

As per The Indian Express, more than 900 schools in Bengaluru had increased tuition fees with most of the complaints coming from schools in southern Bengaluru.

In its circular, the Karnataka government said that if school managements collect higher tuition fees in comparison to the fees collected in the academic year 2019-20, action will be taken by the government under the Karnataka Education Act 1983. As per the Act, the government has the powers to fix or cap tuition fees at private unaided schools in the state. The state government cited financial difficulties faced by people for the move to restrict private unaided schools from hiking school fees.

Earlier, the Karnataka government barred online live classes and virtual classes for students up to class 5. While the state education department categorically barred online live classes, it is deliberating on guidelines for recorded classes for primary school students.

Schools are currently shut in Karnataka and there are no guidelines issued yet on the reopening of schools. The class 10 board exam scheduled to start from June 25 is set to go ahead with students asked to wear masks and maintain distancing while attending the exam.