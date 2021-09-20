K Sudhakaran uses transphobic comment against CPI(M)'s Vijayaraghavan over Bishop row

The CPI(M) leading the LDF government in Kerala has been criticised for its lukewarm response to Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s recent remarks.

news Politics

Kerala's Congress president K Sudhakaran made a transphobic comment on Monday evening, alluding that the work of CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan is similar to the Shikandi’s. Shikandi is an androgynous character in the Mahabharata, whose name is often used in derogatory contexts. Sudhakaran attacked the CPI(M) — leading the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala — for their lukewarm response to the controversial “narcotic jihad” comments of a Bishop recently.

"He (Vijayaraghavan) is a racist, adding communal poison. They (the Left) are waging wars with leaders like Vijayaraghavan at the forefront - with Shikandi at the forefront. This is nothing but an attempt to influence a community and take political advantage," Sudhakaran said.

He further added that if they (the Congress leaders) were convinced that there are such terrorist elements (as the Bishop insinuated with this narcotic jihad comment) they will ask for a proper probe.

There has been a lot of criticism of the LDF government for their inaction against the Bishop of Pala Joseph Kallarangatt whose comments created a row in the past few days. To add to it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a recent press conference that the government was not going to take legal action against the Bishop, even as he acknowledged there were "divisive forces operating in the state."

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt said during a preaching that there are two kinds of jihad in Kerala, including ‘narcotic jihad’ and ‘love jihad’ -- a term that has been used by right-wing elements to claim that Muslim men lured Hindu women for forced conversion. The Bishop said that narcotic jihad "ruined the lives of non-Muslims, particularly young people, by getting them addicted to drugs."

While there was uproar over the bishop's remarks, various political leaders began visiting him, including Congress and BJP leaders. However, it was seen as poorly reflecting the state's stance when LDF Minister VN Vasavan also went to see the Bishop on a casual visit.

Also read: No action by Kerala govt against bishop who made 'narcotic jihad' remark sparks row