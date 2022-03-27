K-Rail protests continue in Kerala, project unviable, opine politicians



Protests against the Kerala government's ambitious K-Rail project continued on Saturday, March 25, with public-police clashes being reported from several places. However, state Revenue Minister K Rajan has categorically denied having issued any order to lay marking stones. Joining the issue was Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan who sought to know who had issued the orders, if not the Revenue minister. Following the Minister's statement, people at various locations in Kottayam and Ernakulam intensified their protests raising anti-Pinarayi Vijayan slogans and clashed with the police. At Kottayam and Ernakulam, angry protesters pulled out the stones laid by the K-Rail officials and planted a stone in the local government village office at their respective localities.

Satheesan said things have reached a stage where there is absolute confusion about the whole project as none seems to have any clue of anything at all. "Various departments are speaking in different tones about the project and there seems to be none who is responsible," said Satheesan. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Union Railway Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha that no sanction has been accorded to the project as yet. "The meeting that Vijayan had with the Prime Minister was a routine one and anyone who heard the Railway Minister speak knows for sure that no sanction for it has come," said Muraleedharan who was in the state capital city to visit people whose land has now been marked for takeover for the K-Rail, if it becomes a reality.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that Vijayan should not go forward with the project as it is not viable. Highlighting the chaos in Sri Lanka, former state Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty said that it was a result of massive loans taken by the government. He also added that Kerala will not be far behind if such unviable projects are implemented.