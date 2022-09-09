K Kavitha slams Telangana Guv’s allegations, calls it tactic to defame CM KCR

Earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that the ruling TRS government was discriminating against a woman Governor by not following the protocol.

Responding to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s allegations of mistreatment by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), MLC K Kavitha alleged on Thursday, September 8, that the office of the governor has turned into a political stage to defame the state government and the Chief Minister. "The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS govt and CM KCR garu," tweeted Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Chief Minister KCR, hours after Tamilisai attacked the state government for "humiliating" her.

"The statements of Hon'ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP driven smear campaigns can't con the people of Telangana," Kavitha said. On completion of three years in office, Governor Tamilisai addressed a news conference at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, launching an attack on the Chief Minister and the state government. She alleged that the state government is discriminating against a woman governor by not following the protocol.

She said she was even denied the opportunity to unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day or deliver her speech. She alleged that hurdles were being created in her efforts to reach out to the people. She also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting Raj Bhavan despite her invitations. "It will go down in the history of Telangana, how a woman governor was treated," she said.

State ministers have also hit back at the Governor for her comments, saying her conduct was not befitting of a person holding the post of Governor. Minister for Panchayat Raj E Dayakar Rao urged Tamilisai to “show dignity and decorum” as the state's governor. He alleged that she was acting like a BJP worker and was holding talks with BJP leaders.

The minister also alleged that Tamilisai was not being respected as she was denigrating the office of Governor, adding that “Telangana treated Governor Tamilisai as its own daughter but she was working under the direction of the BJP”.