Jyotika's first look in 'Ponmagal Vandhal' out

The film will be hitting the screens on March 27th.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Jyothika, who had two releases in quick succession, is in no mood to slow down as she’s signing films left, right and center. The first look poster of Jyothika's new film with debutant director JJ Fredrick titled Ponmagal Vandhal has been unveiled on Monday by its makers.

The first look poster was revealed by the actor's husband and producer of the film, Suriya via his Twitter handle. Suriya tweeted, "A film very special to Jo and us!! #PonmagalVandhalFL #PMVWorldwideMarch27th #Jyotika #KBhagyaraj @rparthiepan #Pandiarajan #PratapPothen #Thyagarajan @fredrickji @rajsekarpandian @ramji_ragebe1 @govind_vasantha @AntonyLRuben @2D_ENTPVTLTD @amaljos31158832 @SakthiFilmFctry"

Pegged as a thriller In the film, Jyothika is playing an advocate and she is rumoured to be playing a character on the run for revenge. The film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Pandiarajan, R Parthiepan, Thiagarajan and Prathap Pothen in crucial roles.

96 fame composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music while Ramji will crank the camera. The film will be hitting the screens on March 27th.

Jyothika also has an another project with actor-filmmaker Sasikumar that went on floors last year. Bankrolled by actor Suriya's 2D Entertainment the film is directed by Era Saravanan of Kathukutty fame. The film is set to be shot in Thanjavur backdrop.

Jyothika's last outing was Thambi directed by Jeethu Joseph in which she shared screen space for the first time with her brother-in-law Karthi. Jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions, the film opened to mixed reviews.

Her other release last year was Raatchasi, directed by Sy Gowthamraj and the film received positive reviews. In the film, Jyothika played a headteacher converting a poorly run government school into one of the best in the State. Education Minister of Malaysia, Dr Maszlee Malik praised the film for its social relevance after watching the film along with his officers.

(Content provided by Digital Native)