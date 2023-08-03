Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie split after long marriage

The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced their separation on social media. They said they'll remain close.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

In an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, they said the decision was taken after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."

A statement from the prime minister's office said they have signed "a legal separation agreement."

The couple got married in 2005 and have three children together, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

"They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement from Trudeau's office said.

High-profile marriage

Trudeau's late father, Pierre Trudeau, was the last Canadian prime minister to split from his wife, Margaret Trudeau, and eventually divorced in 1984 during his final months in office.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire first met when they were children. She was classmates with Trudeau's youngest brother, Michel.

They later crossed paths while co-hosting a charity gala in 2003 before getting married in 2005.

She had previously worked as a television and radio host.

The two brought star power to the prime minister's office and often appeared together. But she has been notably absent from major public events of late.

However, the two of them did travel to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when US President Joe Biden visited in late March.

The family requested privacy ahead of a family vacation next week.