Justice Mishra sworn in as Andhra High Court Chief Justice

Justice Mishra was till recently the acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and now succeeds Justice Arup Kumar Goswami in Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Vijayawada. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Mishra, who was transferred to the state from the Chhattisgarh High Court. Prior to his appointment in Andhra Pradesh, 57-year-old Justice Mishra was the acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Born on August 29, 1964 in Chhattisgarh, Mishra did his BSc and LLB from the Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He has practiced law at the district court in Raigarh, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur and the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur. Prior to his elevation as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2009, Mishra had stints as additional advocate general and advocate general of the state. Justice Mishra was also Chairman of the Chattisgarh Bar Council.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and several judges from the Chhattisgarh and AP High Courts and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Earlier, the Supreme Court collegium had appointed Andhra HC Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami as Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court while Justice Mishra who was acting as CJ of Chhattisgarh High Court had been recommended to be appointed as AP High Court CJ. Earlier this week, the AP High Court held a farewell to former CJ AK Goswami before administering the oath of office to Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, who was appointed as a High Court Judge.

The transfers and appointments are taking place following President of India Ramnath Kovind's approval of the recommendations made by SC collegium headed by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana.