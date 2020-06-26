Justice for Jayaraj and Bennix: Massive online campaign against TN custodial deaths

The father and son died in police custody in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu raising several questions about police brutality.

news Police Brutality

The custodial deaths of a father and son from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district has sparked massive outrage on social media against police brutality. Small time traders Jayaraj and Bennix were allegedly severely assaulted by the Sathankulam police, following which they succumbed to their injuries at the Kovilpatti General Hospital. The police have denied that the men had been thrashed, attributing their deaths to ‘fever’ and 'rolling on the ground'.

Family and friends have alleged police brutality, stating that Bennix, the 31-year-old son of Jayaraj (58) was assaulted along with his father when he questioned why the police had arrested his father. Witnesses have stated that the men were brutalised with lathis. The horrific custodial killings has prompted outrage against the Tamil Nadu government

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix trended on social media, amid growing calls for accountability from the state police.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences to the family, stating, “Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”

Radio jockey (RJ) Suchi posted a video on the issue, seeking national attention for the calls for justice. The video, which has gone viral on social media, listed the alleged atrocities the police indulged in.

Actors including Aishwarya Rajesh, Malavika Mohanan, Jayam Ravi and Jiiva, among others condemned the custodial deaths.

Horrified and numb to hear what has happened with Jayaraj and Fenix in Thoothukudi!!! This sort of brutality by the police is inhuman beyond words!!! #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 26, 2020

Sathakulam incident is horrifying.. it’s totally inhuman .. Really not acceptable.. Justice in delay is injustice #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix pic.twitter.com/UXvZPb77ec — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) June 26, 2020

This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj and Fenix #justiceforjeyarajandfenix pic.twitter.com/YP8Yvrj76s — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 26, 2020

God is watching.

Nobody. Not another soul must have to undergo what Jeyaraj and Fenix did.

Say their names! Keep raising your voice until the perpetrators are punished as per law for their inhumane actions! They can’t be justified.

Justice. Justice!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) June 26, 2020

As u say ammawin aatchiii ..... pls do what she would have done if she was there now @CMOTamilNadu #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) June 26, 2020

Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2020

We live in truly barbaric, sickening times. Human beings are the worst species on this planet, and the cops who did this are worse. I hope they are given the maximum penalty by our Justice system. But do we have one that works? I guess we'll see.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 26, 2020

We are concerned about custodial death and alleged sodomy of Jeyaraj and Fenix.



We demand impartial investigation. We have high hopes from the High Court of Madras bench at Madurai. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Indian Civil Liberties Union (@ICLU_Ind) June 26, 2020

Read:

Justice for Jayaraj and Bennix: Timeline of two shocking custodial deaths in TN

‘Police thrashed them’: Lawyer of TN father-son who died in custody speaks out