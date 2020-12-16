Justice Hima Kohli recommended as first woman CJ of Telangana High Court

The sitting Chief Justice, Raghavendra Singh Chouhan has been transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court.

news Courts

Telangana state is all set to get its first female Chief Justice (CJ) for the state High Court (HC). Justice Hima Kohli, who is currently working as a judge in Delhi High Court has been recommended as the CJ for Telangana HC by the Supreme Court collegium.

Meanwhile, the sitting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan has been transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan has been serving as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court since June 3, 2019 and is one year due for his retirement, according to reports.

According to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Hima Kohli was born on September 2 in 1959 and did her schooling from St. Thomas School and graduated from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi. She finished her Law course in 1984, soon after which she was enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi. Hima was appointed as an additional judge to the Delhi High Court in 2006 and was later sworn as a permanent judge in August 2007.

As per a Times of India report, Hima Kohli was on a bench monitoring Delhi's preparedness in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also been instrumental in passing directions to increase labs to conduct more COVID-19 tests in Delhi and to decrease the wait period for test results from three days to one day.

The neighbouring Telugu state has also got a new Chief Justice. Justice Arup Kumar Goswami of Sikkim High Court was appointed as the new CJ for Andhra Pradesh High Court and the incumbent Justice JK Maheshwari has been transferred to the Sikkim High Court. According to reports, Justice Arup Kumar was appointed as the judge of the Gauhati High Court in January of 2011 and then he took oath as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.