'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Hugh Jackman, reacted to Elliot’s coming out and applauded his courage and honesty.

Flix Gender

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” wrote Umbrella Academy and Juno actor Elliot Page on Tuesday. Sharing the news on their social media, Elliot came out as transgender to over millions of followers.

Thanking people for support as well as the trans community for their courage and generosity, Elliot said, “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

Elliot also expressed that he was scared of the hate that could come his way for coming out. Asking for patience, Elliot said, “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence.”

They also spoke about trans rights and their violations, and discrimination towards the trans community that is “rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences”. Calling out political leaders who criminalise trans healthcare and their rights, Elliot added, “You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being “cancelled,” you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Elliot also said he would work to make the world more inclusive, and work against the harassment and abuse that trans people face.

Elliot had earlier come out as gay in 2014 and married dancer Emma Portner in 2018. Emma also shared Elliot's announcement on her social media, and said, "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world." She added that she was proud of Elliot.

Several celebrities came out in support of Elliot after they made the announcement, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, actors Hugh Jackman and Anna Kendrick, singer-actor Miley Cyrus, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others. Netflix, on which two seasons of Umbrella Academy are available to stream, also replied to Elliot, saying it cannot wait for them to return for season 3 of the show.

Thank you, Elliot, for sharing these words and speaking your truth. Your bravery and strength are inspiring, and your authenticity and vulnerability will mean so much to so many. Sophie and I wish you the very best, and we send you - and the trans community - all our support. https://t.co/6F2rtXB85U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 2, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

I fully support @TheElliotPage. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 1, 2020

Sending you love and support! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 1, 2020

Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty. December 1, 2020