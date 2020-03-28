Junior NTR to dub in Tamil for his role in 'RRR'

Writer-lyricst Madan Karky announced the same on Twitter.

Flix Kollywood

Ace lyricist and writer Madhan Karky have confirmed that Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the upcoming magnum opus Ranam Rudram Rowthiram aka RRR.

He had tweeted, “Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani. A remote voice recording supervision session. @tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for RathamRanamRowthiram #RRR.”

Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani



A remote voice recording supervision session.@tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery.



Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram#RRR pic.twitter.com/COauLI7oP9 March 27, 2020

Interestingly, Jr NTR had done the voice over for the special video that the team had released recently and also did the Tamil dubbing for it. The star’s fans in Tamil Nadu are elated over this news and can’t wait for the film’s release!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Ranam Rudram Rowthiram has Ram Charan playing the role Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film and is apparently playing their mentor. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. The director has signed up the Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and it is likely to hit the marquee later this year.

The shooting of Ranam Rudram Rowthiram began in Hyderabad where one schedule was completed and the other was wrapped up in Gujarat. RRR is a massive project from the Baahubali director that will involve oodles of computer graphics.