The Delhi High Court, on June 4, dismissed actor Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology, calling it a defective plea filed for gaining publicity. The High Court not only dismissed the plea, but also fined Juhi Chawla a fine of Rs 20 lakh. Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Juhi Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time through the petition. The plea had claimed that the 5G wireless technology could pose a risk to the health and environment.

The High Court said that the lawsuit was filed to gain publicity as Juhi Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account, which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons. An anonymous person even started singing a few Bollywood songs during the virtual and persistently kept asking, “Where is Juhi ma’am?” The High Court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi Police to identify them. "Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT Department. We will issue notice,” said Justice Midha.

Juhi Chawla, who has filed a lawsuit on the health risks associated with 5G telecom technology, said there has been a general misconception that her suit is against the technology. She said that the authorities concerned should make public all data associated with the technology in order to clear the air. “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna,” she said.

The plea contended that the levels of RF radiation are 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels, which could be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.

After the order was pronounced, Juhi Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict, which was outrightly denied by the High Court. The court insisted that the plaintiffs should have gone to the government first before approaching the court.

