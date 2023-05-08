Jude Anthany’s Malayalam film 2018 is being celebrated as the ‘real Kerala story’

Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Aparna Balamurali appear in prominent roles in the film, which is based on the stories of unity that Kerala had witnessed at the time of the 2018 floods.

Flix Social Media

Malayalam film 2018, telling the story of that year’s devastating Kerala floods, came out the same day as The Kerala Story, a Hindi movie that many have dubbed as propaganda against the state. People watching the Malayalam film began posting about the stories of unity that Kerala had celebrated at the time of the flood. Several people shared real life instances adapted to the movie, asserting that this is the ‘real Kerala story’. On Monday, May 8, four days after the movie came out, hashtags celebrating the film are trending on social media.

“This movie will show you how entire Kerala and its people fought against a disaster. This will show you how we faced that disaster with courage, humanity and responsibility. This is our real Kerala Story!! #KeralaStory #TheKeralaStory #2018Movie (sic),” a user called Melo posted on Twitter, sharing the film’s poster.

This movie will show you how entire Kerala and its people fought against a disaster. This will show you how we faced that disaster with courage, humanity and responsibility. This is our real Kerala Story!! #KeralaStory #TheKeralaStory #2018Movie pic.twitter.com/oTfAA5YqZO May 2, 2023

Another user, Derik Abraham, wrote: “No Hatred, No Degrading, No Fan-fights. Why? Because it's our Movie, our Story. Real Story of Kerala. Box office figure is unpredictable, May go beyond your imagination. #2018Movie #Mollywood.”

No Hatred , No Degrading , No Fan-fights



Why ?

Because it's our Movie , our Story ❤️

Real Story of Kerala ❤️‍



Box office figure is unpredictable, May go beyond your imagination #2018Movie #Mollywood pic.twitter.com/sLDOCSD7mh — Derik Abraham (@Rajasek59729350) May 6, 2023

Anmol Jamwal simply tweeted: “#2018Movie : Humanity above all”

Read: 2018 review: Love for humankind at the heart of this flood-time Kerala Story

The film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, has many prominent actors in the industry playing roles of the real life heroes that commoners turned out to be at the time of a disaster. Fishermen who had come out with their boats to rescue stranded people, risking their own lives, were played by actors Lal, Asif Ali, and Narain. Actor Tovino Thomas, who was appreciated for his services during the 2018 floods, plays an important role of a man who ran away from the Indian Army in fear but ends up risking his life to save others during the flood. Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan, and Aparna Balamurali also appear in prominent roles.

Twitter user AB George wrote how two film theatres in Ranni, which were severely impacted during the 2018 floods – Upasana and Sreelakshmi –, are now “shining bright with sold-out shows of #2018Movie.”

A tweet also dug out Tovino’s 2018 post, about opening the doors of his house to those around him who were at the rescue camps nearby.