JSP chief Pawan Kalyan says will form alliance with BJP and TDP

The Janasena Party chief reiterated that the enemy of all opposition parties is the YSR Congress Party and it is necessary to form an alliance to fight the ruling party.

news Politics

Janasena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has confirmed that his party will contest the 2024 Assembly elections by forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party, in order to avoid a split of anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) votes. Speaking at a meeting organised in the party office at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, the party chief reiterated that the enemy of all opposition parties is the YSRCP and it is necessary to form an alliance to unitedly fight the ruling party.

Addressing the party’s mandal and division presidents, Pawan Kalyan elaborated on the importance of an alliance while highlighting the journey of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party (formerly TRS). He said, “The TRS party has grown into a national party now and has started initially by winning a handful of seats by forging alliances. Alliances help the party grow.” He added that politics is only about strategies and not about egos.

However, he clarified that a discussion has not been held in this regard. Once a government is formed, Pawan Kalyan said, all such discussions will take place in the open, in front of the media, rather than behind closed doors.

“I am not ready to lose this time. Janasena will contest elections forging alliance with TDP and BJP. Who will be the chief minister can be decided later. It is more important to dethrone the current CM YS Jagan,” he said, adding that only if a party does well in the elections can it negotiate for the position of chief minister.