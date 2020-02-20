JSP chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore for Army men’s welfare

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for the welfare of Indian Army men's families, to authorities at the Kendriya Sainik Board in New Delhi. The popular film star and politician had promised the donation last year on the eve of Army Flag Day.

Handing over the donation as a cheque, Pawan Kalyan urged his fans and supporters to come forward in support of the widows of soldiers, and injured soldiers.

The actor-politician has also donated money for the cause of soldiers injured during the Kargil War.

On December 6, the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, Pawan Kalyan had announced a personal donation of Rs 1 crore to the Kendriya Sainik Board.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party had recently forged an alliance with the BJP to fight against the YSRCP-led government’s decision to relocate the capital from Amaravati.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party on Monday claimed that the government had foisted cases against 426 farmers, who were protesting against the government’s decision to shift the executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Alleging ‘autocracy’ by the government, the party said that the government is trying to terrorise farmers by foisting cases.

“The farmers have expressed their protest against the government's decision to distribute the lands given by the farmers for building the capital city to the people for house sites. The future of farmers is uncertain since the announcement of three capitals proposal. Registering cases against them in the present circumstances like rubbing salt on the wounds,” Pawan Kalyan said. He said that the government's action to file cases without holding talks with farmers was undemocratic and reiterated his support to the agitating Amaravati farmers .

