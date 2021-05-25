Jr NTR tests negative for coronavirus, thanks fans and doctors for support

The actor announced that he had the contracted coronavirus on May 10, and celebrated his 38th birthday in quarantine on May 20.

Flix Coronavirus

Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR took to social media on Tuesday, May 25, to share with fans that he has tested negative for coronavirus, after testing positive on May 10. Expressing that he is happy that he is happy about the news, Jr NTR thanked all the medical professionals, including the team of doctors, who took care of him while he was in isolation. “Happy to state that I've tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot,” Jr NTR wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he asserted that the coronavirus cannot be taken lightly and it is important to take good care of oneself and have a positive frame of mind. He also mentioned the importance of taking safety precautions. “COVID-19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your willpower is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home,” he wrote.

The actor celebrated his 38th birthday on May 20. He requested fans to stay safe and not celebrate the occasion outdoors ahead of his birthday. He also thanked fans, friends, family members and followers for extending their wishes on his birthday. “I thank each & every fan,my family members,well wishers & members of the film fraternity for the warm birthday wishes. Grateful (sic),” the tweet he posted on May 20 read.

The makers of his upcoming Tollywood movie RRR unveiled a new poster from the film, featuring him in a fierce avatar as Komaram Bheem. KGF fame director Prashanth Neel too announced that he has teamed up with Jr NTR for a new project.