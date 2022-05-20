Jr NTR teams up with Prashanth Neel for NTR 31

The announcement was made on actor Jr NTRâ€™s birthday on May 20.

Flix Cinema

On popular Tollywood actor Jr NTRâ€™s birthday on Friday, May 20, the actor revealed that he has teamed up with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel for NTR 31. The movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sharing the intense, black and white poster featuring a close-up shot, Prashanth Neel wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil.... His reign.... But definitely not his blood....(sic)"

Following speculations and buzz around Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel teaming up for a film, the makers have confirmed that the news is true. Prashanth Neel is the director of the hit KGF franchise. KGF2 hit the big screens earlier this year and has had a successful run at the box office. Meanwhile, Jr NTR starred in the lead in SS Rajamouliâ€™s blockbuster RRR, which was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Both the films received praise as â€˜pan-Indianâ€™ projects that have worked well in the Hindi belt.

Ahead of actor Tarakâ€™s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, had also released a glimpse video from the film on May 19. The actor revealed that he will be teaming up with director Koratala Siva, who had helmed Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Ram Charanâ€™s Acharya recently. Anirudh Ravichander, who is on board as the music composer for the project, had unveiled the glimpse video from NTR 30. Fans are hoping for NTR 30 to emerge as a hit film, since Acharya incurred one of the biggest box office losses in recent times.

Jr NTRâ€™s RRRâ€“ which co-stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in the lead, and others such as Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal rolesâ€“ is set to stream on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Zee 5 from Friday, May 20.