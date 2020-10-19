Jr NTRâ€™s throwback pics by photographer Dabboo Ratnani go viral

The throwback pic was taken when Jr NTR achieved a chiselled body for the movie â€˜Aravinda Samethaâ€™.

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani is in great demand with Bollywood stars and actors from other film industries as well. The renowned photographer took to social media to share throwback pictures from his calendar shoot with Tollywood star Jr NTR on Sunday. The stills have gone viral, triggering a windfall of comments, likes and shares on social media from the starâ€™s fans.

Jr NTRâ€™s chiselled body had become the talking point of T-town since the first look of Aravinda Sametha. The film was directed by Trivikram, who wanted to showcase Tarak in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor followed a rigorous workout schedule, went on a zero carb diet and achieved the look under the guidance of Lloyd Stevens.

The star is currently shooting for director Rajamouliâ€™s RRR, which co-stars Ram Charan, and the teaser of the actorâ€™s first look from the film is expected to be released on October 22. Recently the team resumed shooting in Hyderabad after a long hiatus. Apparently, the makers have planned a two-month long schedule in which they will try and complete all the scenes featuring the supporting cast. The scenes involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be shot much later as both the actors are not expected to join the sets soon. Ram Charan, as per sources, will join the sets of RRR after wrapping up his portion for his father Chiranjeeviâ€™s Acharya, in which he plays an extended cameo.

RRR, a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era, will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries â€“ Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charanâ€™s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop.

Jr NTRâ€™s voice introduces Ram Charanâ€™s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullets surrender to him. The two actors play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem in the period flashback episode. It has a stellar supporting cast that includes Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Alia Bhatt.

RRR was planned to be released in 10 Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

