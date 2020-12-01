Jr NTR meets director Atlee in Chennai amid rumours of collaboration

The Telugu actor has been busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Jr NTR, who is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), has reportedly taken a break to travel to Chennai to meet filmmaker Atlee. Last year, reports emerged that the Jr NTR will team up with Atlee for a new project. Apparently, NTR met Atlee last week in Chennai for the story discussion of their upcoming project. If everything falls into place, the project will take off in the second half of 2021, after Jr NTR finishes his film with Trivikram Srinivas and Atlee wraps up his project with Shah Rukh Khan. An official announcement regarding the new project is awaited. However, sources close to Atlee have confirmed that a formal announcement will be made on the occasion of Sankranti festival next year.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will join back the sets of RRR next week to complete shooting for his portion. The team on Monday revealed that they’ve just wrapped up a long 50-day action sequence and will soon resume the next schedule immediately.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era, and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at an event last year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in important roles.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character with a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. A similar video was released recently to introduce Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, with Ram Charan’s voice introducing him.

RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

(Content provided by Digital Native)